LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three children drowned in the Louisville area in the last week, experts are sharing tips to be safe around the water.
"This time of the year is always a good time to talk about aquatic safety," Steve Tarver, YMCA of Greater Louisville's CEO, said. "There's no such thing as a drown-proof person."
Louisville Metro Police said a pair of young boys, who were cousins, died in an accidental drowning in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood Sunday evening.
A 2-year-old, Xander Lee, was swimming in the pool at his home when he drowned last Wednesday.
Experts at the YMCA of Greater Louisville say supervision is key to preventing some of these tragedies.
"We never recommend swimming alone under any circumstances and regardless of your skill level," Tarver said.
The YMCA offers swim classes for most skill levels in the pool, saying the knowledge provided in lessons is extremely beneficial during times of crisis.
"Learning to swim, becoming as comfortable as possible in the water, is the best remedy," said Tarver.
The YMCA also suggests putting kids in swim lessons at an early age as they continue to develop, having precautions in place if things were to go wrong — such as life jackets and other floating devices. They also said people should never assume they're a good enough swimmer to not take precautions.
Those who work with water recoveries have a similar answer — that education is the most important part about water safety.
First responders encourage barriers around swimming pools or other bodies of water.
"If you have locked gates, make sure they're secured, supervision of your children around pools, and make sure you're prepared for anything that comes along with that," Deputy Chief Shaun Carta, with the Highview Fire Department, said.
Carta said his department hadn't responded to many calls around the water this year, until two two kayakers at Broad Run Park lost control on Floyds Fork Monday and needed help stopping. They had a safe exit from the water with no injuries, all because of a quick call and a quick response.
"You need to call a professional, dial 911," he said. "We have trained professionals that are on swift water teams, dive teams that are able to get victims out if they need to."
Carta also said it's important to be aware of the water conditions, such as open water current and river speed.
