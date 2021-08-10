HARRISON Co. Ind. (WDRB) -- An extension of S.R. 11 in Harrison is still years away from becoming a reality, but plans are moving quickly to make it happen.
As part of the project, S.R. 11 would be extended from the intersection of State Road 337 — S.R. 11 and Melview Road — across Buck Creek to the intersection of State Road 135 and Watson Road.
Right now, there are two options to get from S.R. 11 to S.R. 135. First, a driver can use the windy and hilly back roads to get across. Or drivers can head south to Laconia, then over to Mauckport before heading north on S.R. 135. Both options can take as much as 20 minutes.
The route will "dramatically improve mobility in the southern part of Harrison County while also allowing us to make improvements to old state roads," said Kevin Russell, director of the Harrison County Highway Department.
INDOT said the project is in the "environmental studies process," which is expected to take two years to complete. Work is expected to start in the fall of 2025.
Several landowners in the area expressed concerns about the project a public meeting at the end of July. Part of the project will include right-of-way acquisitions that would begin in early 2023 according to a time line of the project.
The project is currently still in the planning stages with environmental analysis taking place. Construction is not expected to begin until 2025.
More information about the project can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.