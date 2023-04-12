LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police are investigating after a threat was discovered in a bathroom stall at Jeffersonville High School.
The School Resource Officer was made aware Tuesday of a threat written on a bathroom stall. SRO and school officials filed a report immediately and an investigation is underway.
Greater Clark County Schools and Jeffersonville Police said in a news release that at this time, they do not think the threat is valid.
There will be an increased police presence at Jeffersonville High School on Wednesday.
