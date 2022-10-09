LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fallen local firefighters were honored during the the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Nearly 150 fallen firefighters were honored at the National Fire Academy in Maryland on Sunday morning.
Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies, who died after a dual battle with COVID-19 and cancer, and Battalion Chief Maj. Garry Key, who died after a monthlong battle with COVID, were recognized during the ceremony.
COVID-19 is considered a line of duty death.
Families of fallen firefighters also received American flags that were flown over the U.S. Capitol and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
"Any loss of a firefighter is tragic," said Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, US Fire Administrator. "To lose so many every year is unthinkable. we must make sure that the lives of those we've lost matter — even as we continue to serve."
The tribute ended with an unveiling of memorial plaques for all fallen heroes.
