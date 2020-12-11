LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies passed away on Friday, after a dual battle with cancer and COVID-19.
"Chief Orkies succumbed to his fight with cancer and COVID-19 on December 11, 2020," a spokesman for the fire department said, in a statement. "Chief Orkies was in the fire service for more than 36 years and joined the Zoneton Fire District in 1994 after serving with the Okolona Fire Department. He was respected by all who new him. All of us are deeply saddened by his death. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends."
According to Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton, Orkies was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week into his chemotherapy. The chief was hospitalized on Nov. 9 and placed on a ventilator.
In late September, Orkies was diagnosed with a type of skin cancer. According to Moulton, Orkies had his cancer removed in October but had to be rushed to the hospital for blood clots in his lungs, which were removed.
Orkies started cancer radiation and chemotherapy in early November, which was set to last through December. However, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, recovering from the virus is the primary focus. Moulton said at the time that Orkies was taking "baby steps" but playing the "waiting game."
Late last month, the chief's firehouse hosted a group prayer, which included a chaplain and the chief's family. His fellow firefighters and family also visited him in the hospital, pulling up to his second floor hospital room by firetruck.
"This is a difficult time for the entire Fire Department, and we will need to come together to get through it," a spokesman for the Zoneton Fire Department said, in a statement. "All of us know when we choose firefighting as a path that this type of occurrence is possible. But that does not make it any less tragic or any less difficult to bear once it actually happens."
This story will be updated.
