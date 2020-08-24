LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families of victims of police violence are calling for change in Kentucky and for what they say is justice for Breonna Taylor.
The social justice organization Until Freedom continued its BreonnaCon on Monday by bringing together the families of George Floyd, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Atatiana Jefferson and Antwon Rose in Louisville. They stood with Taylor's mother, Tameka Palmer, to speak out.
Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour says police violence is not something relegated solely to the past. She pointed out weekend shootings in Wisconsin and Louisiana and asked that people have the courage to demand what she said was justice for Taylor, but also to fight for transformative change.
The organization is holding a four-day event to draw attention to justice issues in Louisville. The so-called BreonnaCon culminates in what the organization is calling "Good Trouble Tuesday." A mass demonstration is planned in Louisville on Tuesday, which Until Freedom says will be non-violent and citywide. It has already said protesters are expected to hold a demonstration at the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy on Taylor Blvd.
Here with Until Freedom are the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson, Antwon Rose, Ahmaud Arbery, and Trayvon Martin. pic.twitter.com/dv8Y3bS1sQ— Katrina Helmer (@KatrinaWDRB) August 24, 2020
Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott says she plans to ask the state House to hold a hearing before the General Assembly convenes in January on the Breonna's law she introduced. The House bill would end no-knock warrants for police in Kentucky. The measure would also require drug and alcohol testing for any law enforcement involved in a shooting. The bill would also mandate that police body cameras are on five minutes before and after serving any warrant.
Taylor, an emergency medical tech, was shot multiple times March 13 when Louisville Metro Police officers served a no-knock warrant on her south Louisville apartment during a narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found. Her death has sparked months of protests around the country calling for charges against the three officers involved in the shooting.
