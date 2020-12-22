JEFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A fire in Jeffersonville destroyed a dozen businesses over the weekend, including one that helps families and children during difficult times.
On Tuesday morning, fencing surrounded the burned-out building at the corner of East Court Avenue and Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. By all appearances, the building is a total loss.
One of the organizations that operated out of that building was the Family and Children's Place, which provided resources for neglected children and people involved in human trafficking for five southern Indiana counties.
That fire broke out Sunday afternoon and more than 30 firefighters responded. Twelve businesses and organizations were located inside the building, and all of them are now displaced.
Representatives of the Family and Children's Place say this is a huge blow right before Christmas.
"It's just another challenge on top of unbelievable challenges for human services and any business during the pandemic for the past nine months," said Pam Darnell, CEO of the Family and Children's Place.
A lot of the meetings with counselors and families have been done virtually recently, but the company CEO says in-person meetings with children have the biggest impact -- and they won't be doing that there anymore.
This story will be updated.
