LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the investigation into a crash that left two LMPD officers injured continues, a teenager who was killed in a related crash was remembered one day before his funeral.
Hundreds of people lined up Wednesday to pay respects to the family of 13-year-old Ki’Anthony Tyus, who was a passenger in a stolen Lexus SUV when it crashed Dec. 22, killing him and injuring four others inside.Two officers who were pursuing the stolen SUV were injured in a related crash not far from where the SUV rolled into a ditch.
The line was out the door Wednesday night at the G.C. Williams Funeral Home on West Broadway as friends, family and those who never meet Ki'Anthony said goodbye.
“He was just outgoing, kind, smart, very happy, fun to be around,” said Ki’Anthony’s aunt, Keyonna Tyus. “We’re really going to miss him, definitely during the times like this. It’s a really rough time. It’s just hard of us right now.”
Ki’Anthony’s aunt said at only 13, he already had big dreams. He wanted to someday go to college and try to become a basketball player.
In 2015, Ki’Anthony was shot by a stray bullet while at Ballard Park in west Louisville. He quickly became an advocate against gun violence and often appeared at events with community activist Christopher 2X.
Many of those Wednesday night never met Ki'Anthony but knew of his plight, including Kentucky Commissioner of Education Dr. Wayne Lewis. Lewis planned on meeting with Ki’Anthony later this month to start an initiative with students and young people in the community.
“It’s a tragic case and situation that absolutely did not have to be," Lewis said. "This is not the type of situation we want to be in. We have to do everything we can to make sure those kids realize their potential while remembering Ki’Anthony.”
Rapper Master P, who met Ki'Anthony after he was shot, is paying for his funeral.
LMPD said it's continuing to investigate the crash and what let up to it.
