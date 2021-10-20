LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine years has passed for a Louisville family who lost a loved one to homicide and they still have no answers.
The family of Bryan Lewis gathered at his grave on Wednesday night to mark the ninth anniversary of his death.
Lewis and his dog were shot and killed on Oct. 20, 2012 inside his mother's home off Taylor Boulevard in south Louisville. Lewis was shot four times in the face.
The 21-year-old's case has sat cold for years. His family says someone out there knows what happened and needs to come forward.
"You start to lose hope, you start to lose faith. You keep trudging on because you don't want nobody to forget, Lewis' aunt Pam Lewis said.
"You want him to be remembered you want him to have justice. You want his kids to have justice."
Anyone with information about the cold case is urged to call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
