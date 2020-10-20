LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother continues to plead for answers about her son who was gunned down in his home eight years ago.
"It's a nightmare for me. Can't sleep. It's hard to go on every day not knowing why or who did it," said Rhonda Mars.
Her son Bryan Lewis was shot and killed in a home in the Beechmont neighborhood while watching TV on Oct. 20, 2012. His murder remains unsolved.
Mars said her 8-year-old grandson and a granddaughter are now asking more questions about what happened to their dad — and, Mars said, she has no answers for them.
Lewis' family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest or conviction. If you have any information in this case you're asked to call 574-LMPD.
