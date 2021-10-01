LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville woman killed while in the custody of a southern Indiana jail will honor her life this weekend.
Ta'Neasha Chappell would have turned 24 on Sept. 29. Loved ones planned a remembrance celebration to honor Chappell's birthday while still calling for answers in her death.
Nearly three months after her passing, Indiana State Police say her case is still under investigation and no cause of death has been released.
Witnesses who were in the Jackson County Jail with Chappell in the hours leading up to her death said she begged for medical care for more than 15 hours while in the jail's custody — vomiting and crying before she got it.
Emergency room reports obtained by WDRB News revealed doctors were concerned Chappell had been poisoned, something her family believed from the beginning.
The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. near the corner of 6th and Chestnut streets in downtown Louisville.
Related Stories:
- ER report shows concern Louisville woman ingested poison before death in Indiana jail custody
- Investigation: Louisville woman 'suffered' before death in Indiana jail custody
- Attorneys: Louisville woman who died in custody of southern Indiana jail had bruises on her face
- ISP: Louisville woman dies while in custody at Jackson County Jail
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.