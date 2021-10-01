Ta'Neasha Chappell-Jackson County Jail.jpeg

Ta'Neasha Chappell died on July 16 while in the custody of the Jackson County, Indiana, Jail. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville woman killed while in the custody of a southern Indiana jail will honor her life this weekend.

Ta'Neasha Chappell would have turned 24 on Sept. 29. Loved ones planned a remembrance celebration to honor Chappell's birthday while still calling for answers in her death.

Nearly three months after her passing, Indiana State Police say her case is still under investigation and no cause of death has been released.

Witnesses who were in the Jackson County Jail with Chappell in the hours leading up to her death said she begged for medical care for more than 15 hours while in the jail's custody — vomiting and crying before she got it.

Emergency room reports obtained by WDRB News revealed doctors were concerned Chappell had been poisoned, something her family believed from the beginning.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. near the corner of 6th and Chestnut streets in downtown Louisville.

