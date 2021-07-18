LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family wants answers after they say their loved one died while in custody of the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana.
Ta’Neasha Chappell, 23, died shortly after being transported from the Jackson County Jail to the Schneck Memorial Hospital on Friday, according to a news release. The circumstances about what happened haven’t been released as the investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police.
Chappell was arrested by Indiana State Police on May 26 on shoplifting and other charges.
Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls say they were contacted Saturday by the Jackson County Sheriff's office to begin a death investigation into Chappell's death.
Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy, which was performed Sunday, according to a news release.
This story will be updated.
