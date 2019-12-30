LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested after his newborn baby died in Indianapolis days before Christmas.
According to a report by Fox 59, Indianapolis police were sent to the 4900 block of Rockville Road in Indianapolis after a 911 caller said a child had stopped breathing. Officers say they found a 28-day-old infant who was unresponsive.
The baby died from trauma on Dec. 23.
The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the baby's death a homicide, police said.
Detectives arrested 24-year-old Michael Gaunt, the baby's father, in connection with the boy's death. He was booked on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious injury.
The Marion County Prosecutor's office will make the final charging decision.
