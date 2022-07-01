LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is looking for you.
There's no need to be nervous. The agency is looking for new special agents.
The bureau is holding a special agent recruitment event on July 27 at 5:00 p.m. If interested, you need to apply before hand.
Current special agents will be at the event to share their first-hand knowledge about the job, training and the process of joining the ranks.
Tim Beam was practicing as an attorney until he joined the FBI shortly after 9/11.
"Being able to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution, there's no greater mission than I can think of in the world than what we do everyday," Beam said.
Many agents that started alongside Beam have put in 20 years, which, if you are over 50, makes them eligible for retirement.
"So, we're always looking for the next generation to replace those folks," Beam said.
Beam says they're seeking diverse candidates, in ethnicity, gender and experience.
"Whether it's being an accountant, or a lawyer, or a teacher, or an engineer, police officer, or if you have military experience. We're looking for all of those things because we believe that having a diverse team makes us a better fighting force," Beam said.
There are a few requirements applicants have to follow:
- Must be between 23-36.5 years old
- Possess U.S.-accredited Bachelor's degree at minimum
- At least two years full-time work experience
- Valid U.S. driver's license
Beam says it takes at least a year for the FBI to complete a background investigation. You must also pass a physical fitness test.
There are 56 field offices throughout the country, so Beam prepares prospective agents for the reality that they'll be assigned where needed.
"It's a challenge, because this job isn't for everyone," Beam said. "But the work that we do is second to none. So whether it's combating terrorism, to working cyber investigations to violent crime, to helping children that are victims of crime."
Beam says the most important quality in a special agent is actually quite simple — the drive to do good for a living.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.