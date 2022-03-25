LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News got a behind-the-scenes look at FBI training Friday afternoon.
The FBI's Louisville field office is working on quarterly training for the Evidence Response Team. A spokesperson said that team is made up of agents, analysts and professional staff.
Friday's trainings included paperwork, practicing uses of the evidence truck and photographing latent fingerprints.
The Louisville field office is looking to hire a wide range of roles including the special agent position. For a link to learn about FBI career paths, click here.
