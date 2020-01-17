LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal bill aims to help reduce childbirth-related deaths through closing a digital divide.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, was in Jeffersonville on Friday to introduce the "Data Mapping to Save Mom's Lives Act," intended to help tackle Indiana's high maternal and infant mortality rates.
The Hoosier state has some of the highest rates of childbirth-related deaths in the nation.
"Indiana has struggled with this historically," Young said.
The bill would require data mapping that would help identify areas with poor maternal health outcomes and a lack of broadband internet access.
"Where those two connect, that's where we should be deploying more resources," Young said.
Telehealth services are often used to connect patients with health care providers and specialists, but health officials say broadband internet access plays a big role in that.
"We can be a real resource through telehealth, but I can tell you that I've been to parts of the state that not only does my phone service not work, but my computer system doesn't work because there just isn't access there," said Dr. Kris Box, Indiana's state health commissioner.
Young believes increasing connectivity will have a positive impact on health outcomes.
"Investing in broadband technology can really improve access to health services and reduce the cost of our healthcare expenditures as well," he said.
Neonatal doctors at Clark Memorial Health said access to care is a critical issue.
"Being able to engage these moms before they come in, and being able to engage them with other care providers that may not be in our immediate community..." said Dr. Dawn Forbes, a neonatologist working with some of southern Indiana's most vulnerable babies.
Forbes said early intervention and pre-natal care can make all the difference when it comes to a healthy pregnancy and delivery.
"Having the opportunity to get good care even before that baby is born is essential for a healthy mom and a healthy baby," she said.
The state of Indiana is also rolling out a program called "OB Navigator" to provide in-home services to at-risk pregnant women. Clark County is one of 20 Indiana counties where that program will launch.
