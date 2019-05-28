LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal judge has accepted an updated plea deal with more prison time for former Louisville Metro Police officer Brandon Wood.
Wood was to be sentenced earlier on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted enticement in January. But Judge David J. Hale said the 60 month sentence was too lenient. Wood and his lawyers then agreed to a new sentence of 70 months, which the judge accepted.
Wood is scheduled to be in court on state charges on Tuesday afternoon. Wood was indicted on seven counts of sexual abuse with one alleged victim, a juvenile, stemming from incidents in 2011 and 2012.
Wood and former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts were indicted in federal and state court for allegedly sexually abusing teens while with the department's Explorer program.
The Explorer program, which has been suspended, mentored teens interested in becoming police officers. Students worked closely with officers at events such as the Kentucky Derby.
Under the terms of the deal accepted in January, Wood pleaded guilty to using a facility and means of interstate commerce for knowingly attempting to persuade, induce and entice a juvenile under 18 to engage in sexual activity, according to court records.
Between 2011 and 2012, Wood attempted to entice a juvenile to engage in sexual activity, according to authorities. Wood met the juvenile through the LMPD Explorer program during a camp held in Bullitt County. Wood used social media to make contact with the juvenile after the camp, attempting to entice him into sexual activity, according to the charge.
Sentencing for Betts on both federal and state charges was delayed last week, when Judge Hale rejected his plea deal. Now Betts and his attorneys have until August to decide whether to accept a new sentence or go to trial.
Betts agreed in November 2018 to plead guilty to several charges in federal court, including knowingly distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, transferring obscene material to a minor, enticement and attempted enticement, among other charges.
