NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- National experts say the pandemic is taking a toll on young people's mental health; being stuck at home and away from friends and social interactions can increase risk of depression and even suicide.
In New Albany, school counselors at Slate Run Elementary regularly reach out to parents with free mental health resources.
"Mental health has really become top priority for us," said counselor Danielle Christian, noting more parents are reaching out for help for their students attending school both in-person and online.
"There are so many things going on in the world, that our parents are trying their best, but they just need some more help," she said.
The school sends out regular mental health newsletters with tips for parents. The latest issue reminds families to be flexible when things don't go as planned.
"It is okay for me to feel overwhelmed. It is okay for me to feel sad, confused or angry. How can I manage that when those yucky feelings come to visit?" Christian explained.
Other free resources include online calm rooms with music and meditation.
"That's not just for students, it's for us adults, too," Christian said. "Taking those deep breaths, reminding yourself that you are safe. This is really hard right now, but we can handle it."
School mental health practitioners focus on teaching families how to process emotions — instead of ignoring them.
"It's not okay to be hurtful, but it's okay to feel angry," Christian said. "It's okay to feel sad. It's not okay for you to shut down. But it's okay for you to feel that feeling and listen to the message of, 'I might need some comfort right now.'"
While parents reach out to the school, Christian said teachers are looking out, too.
"If we notice ourselves that a student might be struggling, we are reaching out to those parents to say, we know it's hard. We are here for you. We're a team and a school family. How can we help you and help your student?"
