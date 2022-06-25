A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at wDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at wdrb
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at WDRB
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
Film crew at wDrb
A film crew worked on a movie at WDRB on June 25, 2022.
Kyle Lizenby
The film stars actress Katie McCarty, who's seen in "Younger," "A Very Nutty Christmas," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." McCarthy plays the lead character "Tara."
The protagonist is an influencer who is attempting to be a TV host and actress.
"She's really kind of lost herself a little bit and she meets a guy through an instant-wedding reality show," director Sam Irvin said. "Maybe he turns out to be Mr. Right."
It's Irvin's seventh film he's shot in Louisville since 2018. Irvin said the film was drawn to Louisville because Kentucky offers a tax credit incentive to film movies in the state.
The Kentucky Entertainment Incentive offers projects up to $10 million in tax credits.
"I work for independent production companies taking advantage of that," Irvin said. "It's great to come here and find great locations. It's great people. Los Angeles and these bigger markets where a lot of movies are made all the time, people are pretty jaded, they're looking for too much money."
Many of members of the film crew are locally based, according to Irvin.
With a particular scene in mind, Irvin said WDRB's front lobby fit perfectly.
"We did look around to a number of TV stations, what we were really looking for was a really great lobby that had a bunch of monitors because she goes on auditions for a TV hosting gig," Irvin said.
WDRB's studio was also used for reality TV show scenes.
"It was so beautiful, we got great production value," Irvin said.
The film hasn't been picked up yet, but some of Irvin's previous films have been purchased by Hallmark.