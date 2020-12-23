LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana said a small fire at a jail started when wet towels spontaneously combusted.
The Scott County Indiana Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about the incident that happened Wednesday morning.
The office said video appears to shows a freshly washed damp stack of towels spontaneously combust and begin smoking.
The towels were removed and the fire department was called out.
A jail officer had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
