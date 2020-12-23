Scott County considering public safety tax that could fund additional jail expansion in the future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana said a small fire at a jail started when wet towels spontaneously combusted. 

The Scott County Indiana Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about the incident that happened Wednesday morning.

The office said video appears to shows a freshly washed damp stack of towels spontaneously combust and begin smoking.

The towels were removed and the fire department was called out.

A jail officer had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

