CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant caught fire early Monday in Clarksville, Indiana.
The Clarksville Fire Department was called to the Roosters on Greentree Boulevard, near the Green Tree Mall about 5 a.m.
According to Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs, crews arrived to find the building full of smoke.
We’re on scene at the @Roosters in Clarksville, IN where firefighters have been dumping water on the building that caught fire.Don’t know many details right now, but I have reached out to Clarksville Fire. pic.twitter.com/5GBotTHQy6— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) February 27, 2023
In a written statement, Skaggs said crews moved inside to attack the fire but were forced to retreat because of the thick smoke and intense heat from the flames. He said the large amount of furniture and equipment in the building also hampered firefighters' efforts.
"The building has one common attic space which allowed the fire to travel to the whole building," Skaggs said in the statement. "The building has already suffered two collapses because of that, so we decided to go to defensive mode to protect our firefighters."
Skaggs said the building is a total loss.
"I hate this for our community because this is an important business and a popular community gathering space for local residents," Skaggs said. "Especially with March Madness coming up, this will be a major loss for the business and for our community."
Roosters employs about 100 people at the Clarksville location. Owner Tony Crish said he plans to rebuild.
"We're going to be back," Crish said. "They have a great group of employees, the managers are great. We're going to do our part to get everything back. Looking at the flames and smoke now, it's hard to see that that's going to happen, but I know that we'll be back, and everything will be as good as we can make it."
Jeffersonville Fire crews assisted at the scene, and the New Albany Fire department was on standby.
The road in front of the restaurant on Greentree Boulevard is expected to be closed for the next few hours.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
