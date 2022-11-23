LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday.
The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets.
An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic. Seven people and a dog were inside at the time and got out safely. No one was injured.
Roads in the area were shut down while crews put out the fire. Crews didn't leave the scene until around 3 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the department doesn't believe the fire to be suspicious.
