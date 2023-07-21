LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire heavily damaged a historic building in Bowling Green, Kentucky that is home to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's office.
According to WNKY, the fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. Friday at 1025 State Street in downtown Bowling Green. Video from the scene overnight showed flames coming through the roof and ladder trucks spraying water on the building.
City officials said the roof of the building collapsed, but no injuries were reported.
Bowling Green Fire Department crews were still on the scene as the sun came up. Road blocks and traffic detours remained in place on Chestnut, State, 10th and 11th Streets.
No details were released on the condition of Sen. Paul's office, but he did release a statement.
"We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause. We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians," the statement said.
The Senator's staff said Kentucky residents who need assistance from their office should contact 270-782-8303.
