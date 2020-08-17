LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday is a big day for Kentucky college students, as classes are now in session at both the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has required some big changes, and there are penalties for students who don't follow the rules.
One of those rules at U of L is that everyone has to wear a face mask while on campus. The majority of students going to and from class Monday morning appeared to be wearing masks.
According to U of L President Neeli Bendapudi, anyone seen on campus without a mask will be asked to leave. The university also says everyone must practice social distancing while in public areas, something some students are still getting used to.
Students have to ability to get a free COVID-19 test while on the U of L campus, but officials say that test isn't required to attend in-person classes.
At the University of Kentucky, testing was mandatory for students returning to campus. To date, 157 students have tested positive but the positivity rate remains low at around 1%.
Many students say they're just excited to be physically back on campus, and that the new guidelines are a small price to pay for traditional learning.
"It's just common courtesy, I feel," said Sophie Zeamer, a U of L sophomore and civil engineering major. "You know, doing your part to keep yourself and everyone else safe. It's not that hard. As someone who has asthma, I just keep my inhaler on me at all times and I feel totally comfortable wearing one, so I don't know why someone wouldn't."
U of L students have the option of choosing in-person or online learning. Some classes are even a hybrid of both. That goes for the University of Kentucky as well.
"I have one completely online and then two hybrid," said UK student Chandler Wilcox.
U of L says with over 50 percent of courses being a hybrid model, it will make it simpler to transition to an all-online model if that is required in the future.
"I was really excited to get back to campus. I think i'm just going to ride this out as best I can because I think at some point we'll be all online. Just being safe. Making sure I'm keeping myself healthy," Zeamer said.
