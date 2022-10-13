LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first of a new monthly night market being held in downtown Louisville took place on Thursday.
Nearly 30 vendors lined South 4th Street, creating an open street market with food, clothing, art, music and more.
It was the first monthly night market held by the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Louisville Independent Business Alliance.
The goal of the night market is to help local businesses coming out of the pandemic reach new customers and to get more people to visit downtown.
"I believe in downtown being the heart of any city. Any city that's thriving has a vibrant downtown and Louisville has areas of downtown that are thriving," said Trevor Cravens, one of the organizers of the new event. "I think it's important to try and get people down here and just see what's around."
The market will be held every second Thursday of the month from 4-8 p.m. A holiday-themed night market scheduled for Dec. 8 will be the last of the year.
If interested in participating in the markets, click here for more information and to register for a booth. Organizers say there will be 30 booths available to be reserved for the markets.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.