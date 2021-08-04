LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ronald McDonald House is auctioning off "one of the best collections" of Pappy Van Winkle in Kentuckiana to support sick children and their families.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is selling only 1,750 raffle tickets for $100 each.
The flight includes a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2018), Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2019), Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2019), Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year (2019) and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2019).
Bourbon expert Fred Minnick, who has confirmed the origin of each bottle, estimates that the flight is worth approximately $22,000.
“These prestigious bottles will only continue to increase in value — it’s a beautiful tribute to Pappy’s legacy that they can raise so much money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana," Minnick said. "And, whomever wins these bottles will instantly have one of the best collections in their respective area."
All of the proceeds will go to families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House when they travel to Louisville for medical care for their children.
Tickets go on sale for the raffle on Monday, Aug. 16. Last year's Pappy Van Winkle sold out in three days.
To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.