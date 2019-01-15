LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man living in Florida was extradited to Kentucky earlier this week, more than 10 years after police say he stole nearly $1.2 million worth of camera equipment.
According to online records, 45-year-old Odelmis Hidalgo was booked into the the Shelby County Detention Center on Sunday.
Kentucky State Police say that in 2007, Hidalgo stole the camera equipment while the cargo vehicle was parked in Spencer County.
During the ensuing investigation, police say they were able to recover fingerprints from the scene of the crime. The fingerprints were later entered into a national database and matched up with a suspect.
Hidalgo is charged with theft by unlawful taking of over $1 million.
