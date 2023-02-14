LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't ever doubt the Dazzlers.
Floyd Central High School's dance team brought home two national championships after a competition in Florida last weekend. The competition in Orlando had around 800 dance teams from around the country.
The Dazzlers won the Pom competition, along with winning the Hip-Hop competition. Floyd Central won the Hip-Hop competition 11 years ago.
"My kids practice six days a week, so, with some of them being 5:30 a.m. practices before school, so my athletes are very dedicated. I have an amazing group of parents," said coach Brittany Wright-Humphrey. "The Floyd Central school system is so supportive and, you know, all around we just have the total package."
The Dazzlers have won 30 national titles.
Coaches said one of the teams competing against the Dazzlers that didn't make it to the finals skipped a trip to the Disney Theme Park to watch the Floyd Central team perform on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.