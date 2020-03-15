LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person in Floyd County, Indiana, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Floyd County Health Department.
The patient is now in isolation at Baptist Floyd in New Albany, Indiana.
Health Department officials said they will be posting the dates and locations of recent mass gatherings attended by the patient on their website.
The patient marks Indiana's 20th case. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
