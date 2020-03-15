LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana, bringing the state's total to 19, according to the Indiana COVID-19 webpage.
Three of the new coronavirus cases were reported in Marion County, bringing the county's total to six positive cases. The other case was reported in Hamilton County, which is that county's first positive case. There have been 121 people tested by the Indiana State Department of Health as of Sunday morning. Eleven counties now have positive cases.
The current breakdown of cases is as follows:
Adams County: 1
Boone County: 1
Hamilton County: 1
Hendricks County: 2
Howard County: 1
Johnson County: 3
LaPorte County: 1
Marion County: 6
Noble County: 1
St. Joseph County: 1
Wells County: 1
No further information on the cases has been released at this time.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration also released a list of options available to parents in need of child care during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
For the most up-to-date information on Indiana coronavirus cases, click here.
Anyone in Indiana who experiences symptoms that may be consistent with the COVID-19 coronavirus is asked to call the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 or 317-233-1325 or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
As of Saturday, Kentucky had at least 18 positive cases of the virus.
Related:
- Indiana FSSA offers guidance on child care options available
- List of closings and event cancellations due to the coronavirus
- Kentucky and Indiana school and university closings related to COVID-19
- Duke Energy won't disconnect customers' power for nonpayment during COVID-19 outbreak
- Indiana Gaming Commission to close all casinos beginning Monday
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.