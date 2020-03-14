LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All casinos in Indiana will close beginning on Monday due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
"Based on changing circumstances and in the interest of public health, Indiana licensed gaming and racing operations will close for at least 14 days beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16," the commission said on their website.
Casinos in Ohio, Illinois and Massachusetts have also closed, while Derby City Gaming in Louisville remains open.
March 14, 2020
"At this time, we remain open to the public but are taking precautionary measures with the guidance of health experts and federal authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of those visiting our property," Derby City Gaming said in a statement released Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.