LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy said that it will not disconnect customers’ power for nonpayment during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately,” the energy company said on its social media channels.
The action applies to all homes and businesses in seven states including Indiana and Kentucky.
An important update from Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas regarding #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXN0j1GazK— Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) March 13, 2020
“As part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time,” the company said
Duke Energy is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, employs about 30,000 and provides electricity to about 7.7 million retail customers.
