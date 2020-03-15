LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration released a list of options available to parents in need of child care during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The FSSA says families who need help finding or paying for child care can contact Brighter Futures Indiana by calling 1-800-299-1627. Each community has a Child Care Resource and Referral Agency for additional information. This map provides information for what agency is connected to a community.
The FSSA also wants to remind parents that finding licensed and regulated child care is important. To find out if a provider fits those criteria, click here or call the number above.
FSSA advised that it is ideal for children out of school to practice social distancing and remain at home, as opposed to a large child care setting. The administration recommends that caregivers for children not be older than 65 years of age and not have a chronic disease.
For more information, FSSA says you can refer to this document. The document will be regularly updated. The Indiana State Department of Health is also actively updating its COVID-19 web page.
