LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials reported three new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 15, according to the state's COVID-19 webpage.
According to the website, the new cases are in Marion, LaPort and Wells counties. Marion County now has three positive cases total. The cases in LaPort and Well counties are the first for each. This comes as there were no reported changes in cases between Thursday and Friday. There have been 89 people tested by the Indiana State Department of Health as of Saturday morning.
The current breakdown of cases is as follows:
Boone County: 1
Hendricks County: 2
Howard County: 1
LaPorte County: 1
Marion County: 3
Noble County: 1
St. Joseph County: 1
Wells County: 1
No further information on the cases has been released at this time.
For the most up-to-date information on Indiana coronavirus cases, click here.
Anyone in Indiana who experiences symptoms that may be consistent with the COVID-19 coronavirus is asked to call the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 or 317-233-1325 or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
As of Friday evening, Kentucky had at least 14 positive cases of the virus with 139 negative tests.
