Doctor outlines often-skipped germ-infested areas to clean during the coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleaning supplies are flying off store shelves during the coronavirus outbreak, but some people may not be properly cleaning and disinfecting their homes.
Some places where the virus could live are often skipped when scrubbing down, and WDRB talked to a doctor about some of the most germ-infested areas people often forget.
"It isn't really known how long this virus can be stable and stay alive on a surface. Some authorities have suggested it could be days," said Dr. Mary Rademaker, executive medical director of Norton Immediate Care Center.
Cleaning tables, faucets and even doorknobs might seem obvious right now, but what about those places most people forget? Especially your cell phone.
"We don't realize how often we're talking, texting, checking updates, checking websites, things like that," said Rademaker. "It's probably one of the most handled things we use."
Other often forgotten items: steering wheels, light switches, remotes, keyboards and anything that's been inside an office or school.
"The children are going to be dismissed from school for a couple weeks, so think about washing those backpacks, lunchboxes, and other things that have come in contact with a lot of public surfaces and many hands," said Rademaker.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advise against shaking laundry to avoid potentially spreading the virus through the air.
The Clarksville Walmart on Friday did not carry any toilet paper, paper towels or Clorox wipes.
Rademaker said if you can't find any disinfecting wipes, you can use sprays or make your own out of water and bleach, which was running low, but still in supply.
"Very cheap bleach, very diluted can be substituted for the prepared products you use in your home," she said. "People don't need hospital grade disinfection (products) in their homes."
Because it's not known how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces, doctors advise cleaning surfaces daily.
"Maybe even more often, if you have a sick person in your home," Rademaker said.
For more guidance on cleaning and disinfecting recommendations from the CDC, click here.
