LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus has many churches, businesses and events cancelling or postponing events. Here is a running list of people who have contacted our newsroom. This list will be updated.
If you have an organization or event to add, please email the information, dates and contact information to webteam@wdrb.com.
CHURCHES:
Anchorage Presbyterian Church will be closed until Monday, March 16. No worship services or events will be held.
Beargrass Christian Church is canceling all worship services and events beginning Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. through Monday, March 16, 2020.
First Baptist Church-Middletown is canceling all weekend events and Sunday service on March 14-15, 2020.
Southeast Christian Church (all campuses) will be meeting exclusively online until further notice. Services air Sunday mornings at 9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at online.southeastchristian.org
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1206 Maple Lane in Anchorage, Kentucky, is cancelling all weekend services March 14-15, 2020.
BUSINESSES & OFFICES:
Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, will suspend public tours and visits by the public on Monday, March 16, 2020, until it is safe to resume.
EVENTS:
Blessings in a Backpack Celebrity Chef Pack the Sack Gala sponsored by the Trager Family Foundation has been postponed. The event initially scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be rescheduled for later this year.
5th Annual Culture Fest to benefit the Community Action of Southern Indiana is rescheduling from Saturday, April 11, 2020 until Saturday, August 15, 2020.
25th Anniversary Festival of Faiths postponing the April 21-25, 2020 event and will reschedule as soon as possible.
Kentucky National Archery in the Schools Program State Tournament scheduled for March 13-14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville will not be held this week.
KMAC Museum postpones KMAC Couture runway show that was scheduled for April 11, 2020. No new date has been decided.
Ogle Center at IU Southeast is canceling all events through April 6, 2020. They are issuing full refunds for anyone who purchased tickets. Future events will be evaluated after April 6.
