LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday that all Louisville Free Public Library branches and community centers will be closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Earlier Saturday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said there's a new positive case in Jefferson County, the fourth in the county so far. One of those cases, Beshear said in Frankfort and Fischer later reiterated, has yet to be identified.
Effective immediately, all 17 library branches will be closed. The library had already announced it would wave any fines, and Fischer said patrons should hold on to books and materials until branches reopened.
Fischer also decided to close all community centers and the Mary T. Meager Aquatic Center. The only exception is certain branches will be open to distribute meals to seniors in the area. The pickup locations are:
- Mondays -- Shawnee Community Center, 607 S. 37th St., 40212
- Tuesdays -- Beechmont Community Center, 205 Wellington Avenue, 40214
- Wednesdays -- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane, 40272; and East Government Center, 200 Juneau Drive, 40243
- Thursdays -- Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Road, 40219
- Fridays -- Arthur S. Kling Center, 219 W. Ormsby Ave., 40203
Lastly, Fischer said Saturday that the Louisville Zoo is halting its indoor exhibits and rides in an effort to cut down on close contact among zoo visitors.
