LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Metro government plans to provide thousands of free frozen meals to older Louisvillians, part of a three-week push to ease hunger concerns as the city tries to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The meals will be available starting Tuesday at six locations across Jefferson County from 10 a.m. to noon. People 60 and older will be able to receive one box of five meals each week until April 3.
In all, the Office of Resilience & Community Services expects to distribute 26,000 meals prepared by Masterson’s Catering. Metro government will pay Masterson's $400,000 to prepare the meals, according to Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
The pickup locations are:
Mondays -- Shawnee Community Center, 607 S. 37th St., 40212
Tuesdays – Beechmont Community Center, 205 Wellington Avenue, 40214
Wednesdays – Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane, 40272; and East Government Center, 200 Juneau Drive, 40243
Thursdays – Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Road, 40219
Fridays – Arthur S. Kling Center, 219 W. Ormsby Ave., 40203
“As we ask the community to engage in social distancing as a response to COVID-19, we know access to nutritional food will be a barrier for some in our community,” Tameka Laird, Director of Metro government’s Office of Resilience & Community Services, said in a statement.
The Dare to Care food bank also is keeping its normal hours and working with Louisville Metro, Jefferson County Public Schools and others to create a food-access system, according to a press release.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.