LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced two new positive cases the coronavirus in Kentucky, bringing the commonwealth's total to 16.
The two new cases are from Jefferson and Nelson/Meade counties. Below is the full rundown of cases in the state:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old man
- 46-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 69-year-old man
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- Unknown positive case
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- Nelson/Meade County
- 53-year-old man
One of those above patients, Beshear said, is in "pretty bad shape" and that he or she "might not make it." He said he'd have another update on the case Sunday.
Watch Beshear's news conference here:
Beshear said the Nelson County resident refused to self-quarantine after testing positive. He said he worked with local authorities to be sure that he gets back home.
There are 31 new tests that Beshear said health officials should get back Saturday night. Also, Beshear advised all hospitals to end elective procedures as of Monday in order to handle an increased number of COVID-19 cases.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky governor announces at least 3 new coronavirus cases, orders senior centers to halt in-person visits
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.