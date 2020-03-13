LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Using a sports anology, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called on Kentucky residents to band together as "good teammates" as the state takes additional actions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"This, right now, is certainly a big test for Team Kentucky," Beshear said at a Friday morning news conference. He sought to reassure Kentuckians during a whirlwind week of school closings, cancelled church services and shuttered public events: "Once again, we're going to be okay."
As of Friday morning, Beshear said 118 people had been tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Of those, 11 have tested positive. Among the newest cases, Beshear said, was a 31-year-old woman in Fayette County, and a 51-year-old man in Harrison County, which has been the hardest hit.
Kentucky and other states still don't have the ability to test anyone for the virus. For now, those tests are being ordered after doctors consult with state epidemiologists based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, said the test is a “powerful tool” but still has some limitations: For instance, he said, a test might return a positive case several days after a person is in contact with someone with COVID-19, but not necessarily hours after that interaction.
"The test is not yet unlimited. We want the test to be unlimited," Stack said. "We have voiced our concerns and our needs to the federal government to work with the partners who have the resources to make it unlimited as fast as it can.”
“But until that happens, and even when it happens, I ask you to trust the health care providers and those of us who are trying to give you credible information that the test itself is not a silver bullet.”
On Thursday, Ohio health officials said there may be more than 100,000 positive cases in that state, despite official figures showing less than 10 people have contracted the illness.
"Here in Kentucky I don't want to speculate on a figure that we don't have widespread testing to really confirm," Beshear said. "And I don't want to create additional fear in folks, because again, about 80 percent of people who get this we think will be asymptomatic or just a little bit sick and ultimately just fine."
As an additional move to curtail the spread of the virus, Beshear announced that senior centers throughout the state will be temporarily closed to all in-person activities. Meals will still be prepared for seniors, but will be delivered to seniors’ homes, or via a drive-thru lane at the senior centers.
The meals would be funded through the Kentucky’s State of Emergency declaration.
Additionally, Beshear announced that the Kentucky Employers Mutual Insurance would be used to provide wage replacement benefits to first responders who were at home in self-isolation due to potential exposure to the virus.
“Some of those are in self-isolation” simply because “they came to work to do their job,” Beshear said.
He also said there will be upcoming guidance for funeral homes. But in an effort to avoid large groups of people in one place, he suggested families may want to consider holding a smaller funeral now and a larger gathering later.
Beshear cautioned the public against being “not good teammates,” pointing to NBA star Rudy Gobert for mocking the concern over the virus by recently touching all of the microphones at a news conference. Gobert has since been diagnosed with the disease.
“He has since apologized, and we accept his apology,” Beshear said.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.