LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in Nelson County who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus has refused to self-isolate, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday.
Beshear said that the state has taken the steps to "force a self-isolation."
"It's a step I hoped I never had to take, but we can't allow one person who we know has this virus to refuse to protect their neighbors," he said.
The 53-year-old man left against medical advice, according to Beshear. It's unknown what facility the man left.
Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts said the sheriff's office is involved to ensure the patient stays quarantined. Watts said he's expecting more cases in the area, and he thinks some of them may come from this patient.
