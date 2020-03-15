LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, several branches of the YMCA of Greater Louisville will temporarily close for two weeks, the YMCA announced Sunday in an email to members.
Beginning Monday, March 16, the YMCA of Greater Louisville said the Clark County, Bullitt County, Chestnut Street, Middletown, Oldham County, Southeast and Southwest locations will temporarily close for two weeks.
The Downtown Family YMCA, Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, Northeast Family YMCA, YMCA at Norton Commons and Floyd County Family YMCA in New Albany, Indiana, will remain open.
The pools and fitness centers will remain open at the above locations, but all group activities, including group exercise classes, will not occur during the next two weeks. The kids club, which includes childcare, will also be suspended at the open locations.
"We understand this will be disappointing to some, but in light of the significant public health concerns we believe reducing our operations is the appropriate step at this time," the YMCA said in the email. "We will take this time to thoroughly deep clean all areas of the Y."
All YMCA members will have community-wide access to any open locations.
