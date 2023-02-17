LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In all the elements, UPS pilots are tasked with flying cargo all over the world.
That type of travel is largely what drew Captain Handel Wellington to the field of aviation.
Growing up in Jamaica, Wellington said he would often spend times with friends watching planes come and go from the island.
"When I was graduating from high school my mom asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I told her I wanted to be a pilot and she said, 'Alright well what's your second best option?'" he joked.
Wellington said instead he decided on a degree in civil engineering at Walla Walla University in Washington. The flight there was the first time he had ever boarded a plane and it reignited his love for the skies.
"I was pursuing my civil engineering degree and found out they had an aviation program. I decided this is what I've always wanted to do, so I followed my passion," said Wellington. "I called my dad and told him I had good news and I had bad news. I told him the good news is I'm going to become a pilot, the bad news is I'm going to need you to tell mom.'"
Wellington's career took off after graduation. Early on he was a flight instructor before flying the Boeing 777 for Qatar Airlines and eventually becoming a UPS pilot.
Currently, he is an assistant chief pilot and helps manage the Asia/Pacific Gateway for UPS.
"One of the big gateways I manage is Japan. I manage Osaka and Narita and now we're opening up a new gateway in Japan known as Kitakyushu. We'll be doing an inauguration ceremony on Feb. 20 and I'll be flying out there to be a part of the inauguration ceremony," he said.
When work doesn't require him to be in the office, Wellington said you'll most likely find him flying.
"I get excited when I show up to go to work because I'm like, 'Okay, where am I going to go today?' The view out of my office window changes every day. It's amazing I get to do this as my job," he said.
His career in aviation has taken him to exotic places over the world like the Maldives, Paris, South Africa and New Zealand. Though, he said Louisville is just as neat to visit too.
Antarctica is the only continent he hasn't been to yet.
"For me, it's a dream come true. To see your childhood dreams materialize and become something you thought would never occur because you were following your mom's dream of becoming a civil engineer, and then you actually get to live it, it's surreal," Wellington said.
As his career has progressed, Wellington said it's given birth to a new goal: inspiring more minority pilots to share the same dream.
Out of the 3,400 pilots currently employed by UPS, 15% are minorities. That includes females and pilots of color.
To help increase those numbers, Wellington wants to see UPS and other airlines continue to be more involved in groups like OBAP, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals.
"That's where I got to know that there are other black pilots in aviation. I got to meet more people and I got to be mentored and exposed to other minorities and the way to get into the profession," he said.
Through his role with UPS, Wellington said he's been able to take more of a recruiting role within the organization.
"Each year we support the OBAP convention. We give scholarships, we attend the programs and we have opportunities to interview minority pilots and increase our numbers here at UPS airlines," he said.
Wellington said it's also important to start recruiting efforts at a younger age.
"I believe that we can increase our mentorship and going to schools and have pilots do more career talks about the field of aviation. What's all involved in it, how to go about it and how to obtain the scholarships and mentorships. If you don't know much about it, it can seem like a daunting task to figure out how to become an airline pilot," Wellington said.
He also said it is important to spread the word that being a pilot with an airline like UPS comes with other benefits besides just traveling.
"UPS has really given me the opportunity to expand my career professionally and personally. While I've been here in the past three and a half years I've gotten two law degrees," he said.
Wellington said his hope is for UPS to continue the path it is on to increase diversity for years to come.
"I'm excited for the opportunities this career has provided me and I just consider myself really blessed," he said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.