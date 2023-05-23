LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't change that dial: in a major about-face, Ford has decided not to remove AM radio from its new cars, trucks and SUVs.
Ford CEO Jim Farley, who made he announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning, said the change-of-mind came after concerns voiced by government policy leaders who pointed out that AM stations are often used to broadcast emergency alerts.
"After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we've decided to include it on all 2024 @Ford & @LincolnMotorCo vehicles," he posted. "For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update."
He added that Ford would offer a software update that would restore AM radio reception to any Ford EVs that didn't currently have access to AM radio.
In a release, the Kentucky Broadcaster's Association pointed out that the decision came after federal lawmakers introduced a bill calling on the National Traffic Safety Administration to require AM radio reception in new vehicles at no additional cost.
