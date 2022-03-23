LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Corydon Central High School teacher is set to spend two-and-a-half years behind bars for sexual battery.
Michael Emmert pleaded guilty last week and a child seduction charge was dismissed as part of the plea.
He was arrested in 2020.
The prosecutor says he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old female student at least twice on school grounds in 2015.
Emmert taught government, economics and coached basketball at the school.
Related:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.