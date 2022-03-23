Michael Emmert

Michael Emmert, a former Corydon Central High School teacher, pleaded guilty to sexual battery in March 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Corydon Central High School teacher is set to spend two-and-a-half years behind bars for sexual battery.

Michael Emmert pleaded guilty last week and a child seduction charge was dismissed as part of the plea.

He was arrested in 2020.

The prosecutor says he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old female student at least twice on school grounds in 2015.

Emmert taught government, economics and coached basketball at the school.

