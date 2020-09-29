LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Corydon Central High School teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Michael Emmert, 42, was arrested this week. According to a grand jury indictment, the allegations involve a former student.
"These allegations are that this particular student was 17 years of age," Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said.
Schalk said an investigation and a grand jury concluded that Emmert crossed the line with the female student.
"Mr. Emmert was a teacher at Corydon Central High School, teaching government and economics class as well as a basketball coach," Schalk said.
According to the indictment obtained by WDRB News, Emmert is charged with two counts of Child Seduction.
"Those charges stem from allegations that he was receiving sexual favors from a student inside his classroom in 2015," Schalk said.
Prosecutors say the investigation started in August after a call from the superintendent of South Harrison Community Schools.
"When he learned of these accusations, he immediately called the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office, and the investigation began at that moment," Schalk said.
The superintendent of the school district, Mark Eastridge, released this statement on Tuesday:
"South Harrison Community School Corporation has worked closely and collaboratively with law enforcement authorities since we became aware of certain allegations made in reference to Mr. Emmert. He was immediately placed on administrative leave by SHCSC and has remained on leave for the duration of the investigation by Harrison County authorities. SHCSC is deeply troubled by these charges and will continue to take necessary action in order to protect all children. It must be understood that South Harrison Community School Corporation does not tolerate these types of behaviors."
Emmert faced a Harrison County judge Tuesday morning, and the judge issued a $5,000 cash bond. Emmert posted the bond and was released from the Harrison County Jail.
"It's difficult to ignore that this is the third teacher and coach from the South Harrison School Corporation that has been prosecuted for allegations like this in the last four years," Schalk said.
Schalk also wants to hear from anyone who may have additional information about Emmert. You can reach his office at 812-738-4241
Emmert is scheduled to go to trial in February.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.