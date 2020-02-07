LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former government official in Indiana has been arrested on suspicion that she stole $17,000 worth of public funds.
Tara Hancock, 36, a former Ripley Township trustee in Rush County, Indiana, may face six felonies on charges including theft, official misconduct by a public servant and ghost employment.
A State Board of Accounts audit of the township in the fall uncovered financial discrepancies exceeding $17,000, police said in a news release.
Authorities contacted the Indiana State Police Special Investigations Division, which forwarded its findings to the Rush County Prosecutor's office.
Police said Hancock, "misused and misappropriated public funds for the personal gain of herself and her husband."
Hancock was booked into Rush County Jail but has been released, a jail official said.
