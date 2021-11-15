LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky State Police trooper accused of lying under oath pleaded not guilty.
Thomas Czartorski appeared in arraignment court Monday after a grand jury indicted him on a perjury charge last week.
According to court records, Czartorski went into a Shepherdsville home in April 2020 to arrest Alex Hornback.
Surveillance video from the home appeared to show the former trooper hitting Hornback several times with a flashlight. He pleaded not guilty to the charge back in August. But in a deposition earlier this year, Czartorski testified that he didn't hit Hornback, according to court records from the deposition in January 2021.
If convicted, he could spend nearly five years in prison.
