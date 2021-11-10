LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky State Police trooper could spend nearly five years in prison for lying under oath.
A grand jury charged Thomas Czartorski with perjury after making a material false statement on Jan. 18, 2021 during his testimony.
Court records show in April 2020 he entered a home in Shepherdsville to arrest Alex Hornback.
The home surveillance video appeared to show him hitting Hornback several times with a flashlight. Czartorski pleaded not guilty to the charge back in August.
Court records from January show Czartorski said he did not hit Hornback. He's expected back in court on Nov. 15.
