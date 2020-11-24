LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who molested his adopted daughter for years will not get out of prison any time soon.
The Kentucky State Parole Board denied Sean Jackman in a hearing Tuesday morning.
The former police lieutenant sexually abused his daughter throughout her childhood but wasn't convicted until 2018 after he retired.
Jackman took a plea deal in October 2017 after a secretly recorded phone conversation emerged where he confessed and apologized to his daughter. He was sentenced in January 2018 to 15 years in prison.
Samantha Killary fought Jackman's sentence, knowing he'd quickly be eligible for parole, which came up less than three years after he pleaded guilty. But Killary campaigned for months to keep him behind bars, asking people to write emails and letters to the parole board on her behalf.
"I feel like, for the first time in this whole process, that my voice was heard," she said. "My opinions were taken into consideration."
Killary also filed a lawsuit in November 2018, claiming his fellow officers — including her grandfather and former Louisville Metro Police Officer, Rick Jackman — covered up the abuse.
Jackman was convicted of sodomy, incest, sexual abuse and wanton endangerment. The parole board deferred him for five years, meaning Jackman won't be considered for release from prison again until at least 2026.
